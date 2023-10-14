‘I hated [the kiss] so much because Brad was like my older brother’: When 31-year-old Brad Pitt kissed 11-year-old Kirsten Dunst

When Kirsten Dunst talked about her uncomfortable kiss experience with Brad Pitt when she was just 11 and he was 31 and was like a brother to her

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Oct 14, 2023
Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst (Instagram)
Key Highlight

Kirsten Dunst made her debut in the world of acting at just six years old. She has worked with people like Tom Hanks and Bruce Willis. However, her major breakthrough came in 1994 when she was cast as Claudia in the film adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

Uncomfortable beginnings in Hollywood

In Interview with the Vampire, when Kristen was only 11, Kirsten's character, Claudia, shares a kiss with the then-31-year-old Brad Pitt, who portrayed Louis. This was a weird experience for a young Kristen. Kirsten revealed in a 2021 Vanity Fair interview that the kiss with Brad was one of the most unpleasant aspects of making the movie. Despite being treated like a princess on set, this particular scene always troubled her. She said, "I was a little girl, and he was like a brother to me, and it was very weird even though it was a peck. I was very not into it."

Brad Pitt ( INSTAGRAM & IMDB)

Kirsten Dunst speaking out against the kiss

Kirsten talked about her discomfort with the kiss even during the movie's press tour. After completing the filming, 11-year-old Kirsten told Entertainment Tonight, "I hated [the kiss] so much because Brad was like my older brother on set, and it's kind of like kissing your brother. It's weird because he's an older guy, and I had to kiss him on the lips, so it was gross." In a 1994 interview, she said, "Kissing Brad was so uncomfortable for me. I remember saying in interviews that I thought it was gross, that Brad had cooties. I mean, I was 10."

Clearly, a kiss between an adult and a child wasn't the right decision. 

