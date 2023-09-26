'I hated this guy...': When Robert Pattinson expressed his reservations about his on-screen character Edward Cullen from Twilight

Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Edward Cullen in Twilight catapulted him to fame, but behind the scenes, he harbored reservations about his character that were anything but sparkly. In an interview with Empire, Pattinson shared his conflicted feelings, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of his unique approach to bringing the teen vampire to life.

Robert Pattinson's concerns regarding Twilight's Edward Cullen

At the heart of Pattinson's concerns was his struggle with Cullen's seemingly flawless character. In an interview with Empire, he pointed out that in the book, every description of Edward Cullen emphasized his otherworldly beauty and exceptional talents. This idealized image was a challenge for Pattinson, as he grappled with how to authentically translate it to the screen without veering into caricature. In his own words "When you read the book, it's like, 'Edward Cullen was so beautiful I creamed myself.' I mean, every line is like that."

Pattinson's solution was to eschew the conventional path. Rather than embracing Edward's perfection, he chose to infuse the character with a complexity that went beyond the surface. Pattinson stated to Empire, "He's the most ridiculous person who's so amazing at everything. I think a lot of actors tried to play that aspect. I just couldn't do that. And the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy, so that's how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself."

Furthermore as per Empire, our on-screen Bruce Wayne's interpretation delved into Edward's long-standing abstinence, an integral aspect of the vampire's identity. He saw this as a manifestation of the character's inner turmoil and explored it as a source of personal issues. As Robert mentions, "Plus, he's a 108 year-old virgin, so he's obviously got some issues there."

Is Twilight 'Too much' according to Robert Pattinson?

According to various reports from multiple sources, Roberts from the very initial days of entering the Twilight franchise had reservations about auditioning for the role of Edward Cullen. While the Twilight film received mixed reviews, critics did appreciate his chemistry with co-star Kristen Stewart.

Pattinson has been quite vocal about his criticisms of the Twilight franchise. He once mentioned in a Popbuzz interview that he couldn't bring himself to watch the film at its premiere because he found it "too much".

However, in a 2022 interview with Insider, he stated that it's no longer considered "cool" and "That's so 2010" to hate Twilight.

