'I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation': Robert Pattinson opens up about his overwhelming fear while taking movie roles

In a revealing conversation with writer and comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine, Robert Pattinson, the 37-year-old actor known for his role in The Batman, delved into one of his deepest fears – humiliation. He discussed why he has never taken on a project he wasn't fully invested in, emphasizing his profound aversion to looking bad in the public eye.

Fear of personal responsibility for Robert Pattinson

Pattinson confessed to harboring a "deep, deep fear of humiliation." He said that when a project doesn't succeed, he believes it ultimately falls on him, regardless of external factors. Even though it's tempting to blame factors like a poor script or a challenging director, he acknowledged, "at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons." He realizes that, in the eyes of the public, he would be the one labeled as lacking, despite his best efforts.

Perceptions of success and failure

During the conversation, Pattinson reflected on his place in the entertainment industry and the roller-coaster nature of Hollywood. He described a constant fear of unemployment and the nagging sensation of being a failure. He said that this anxiety is a fundamental aspect of the actor's life, humorously noting that the most stressful time is often when they are employed for a job, which lasts only a few months.

Moreover, Pattinson discussed the immense pressure faced by actors in Hollywood to maintain a certain appearance. He admitted to taking extreme measures to conform to the industry's ideals, including undertaking unconventional diets. While he has avoided body image issues personally, he acknowledged the unrealistic expectations placed on individuals in show business, describing them as "crazy" and confessing to experimenting with various diets, including a two-week stint of eating only boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt as a detox.

Lastly, he touched on the reluctance to divulge his workout routines for film roles, citing the discomfort of facing someone who is in better shape. It is clear that Pattinson's career is marked by a constant struggle to maintain his image and navigate the pressures of Hollywood while avoiding the dreaded specter of humiliation.

