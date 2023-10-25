'I have a lot of unrealized dreams': When Emilia Clarke revealed she wanted to play Jane Bond; SEE who she wanted to cast as her Bond man

Emilia Clarke, the celebrated actress renowned for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in Games of Thrones, has voiced her ambition to play the iconic British Secret Service agent, Jane Bond. In her past interview with the UK's Daily Star , she revealed her aspirations to play the iconic role and even revealed the name of who she wishes to cast opposite her for the role of James Bond.

Emilia Clarke wishes to play Jane Bond opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the blockbuster TV series Game of Thrones, expressed her aspiration to play the female counterpart of Bond, referred to as Jane Bond. Emphasizing that she has a lot of dreams to procure, the superstar expressed her interest in justifying the role of a spy in the near future. Moreover, she even unveiled her dream leading man, who is none other than the charismatic Leonardo DiCaprio.

Clarke stated, “I have a lot of unrealised dreams. I would love to play Jane Bond. My ultimate leading man would be Leonardo DiCaprio. No doubt about it.”

Intricacies of the casting of the next James Bond

While Emilia Clarke's desire to become the next Jane Bond alongside Leonardo DiCaprio sounds intriguing, the reality of choosing the next James Bond is more intricate. Daniel Craig bid farewell to his iconic role as James Bond after being associated with the character for over a decade. It is yet to known who will become the new face of the 007.

Sam Mendes, the director behind Bond films like Skyfall and Spectre, shared insights at the Hay Festival regarding the selection of the next Bond. Mendes stated, as per USA Today , “The truth is — and here's the headline: It's not a democracy. It's not the X Factor, it's not the EU referendum, it's not a public vote. (Producer) Barbara Broccoli chooses who's going to be the next Bond: end of story."

As Emilia Clarke and her fans dream of her taking up the mantle of the iconic spy, it is yet to be seen who will replace Daniel Craig to become the new most wanted 007 spy. Though it surely is interesting to imagine Clarke in a spy role after her commendable portrayal of Mother of Dragons.

