'I have a real brotherly bond': When Chris Hemsworth revealed why Marvel won't pair him and Chris Evans up for press promotions

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought two mighty heroes Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans) together, fans were left gasping for air! Little did they know that one day, their on-screen camaraderie would blossom into an everlasting friendship. It all started when the Avengers assembled for the first time and since then, there has been no shortage of memorable moments shared between Thor and Captain America. Remember, when Captain America had almost moved Thor's hammer, leaving him and the audience absolutely perplexed? And who can possibly forget the iconic scene of Avengers: Endgame, wherein Thor asks Cap to take the 'little one' Mjolnir and give him the Stormbreaker? While reminiscing these iconic moments of the two, we bring to you an old interview of Chris Hemsworth, wherein he spoke about why Marvel Marvel had to keep them apart during the press tour.

Chris Hemsworth revealed he found a second home in the Marvel universe

While speaking to Variety , Chris mentioned how he found a second home in the Marvel universe. He said, "There’s a mentor element with Downey. There’s an incredible friendship with Scarlett and [Jeremy] Renner and [Mark] Ruffalo. With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond. I think they wouldn’t pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic.”

Later, when Evans was asked about the same, he laughed and said, "Which is such bulls—! We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we weren’t getting s— done.”

In fact, Evans had also an idea for a movie they could make together. “I would love to do one of those ’80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for," said Evans.

Having said that, that wasn’t the only time when Hemsworth spoke about his mischievous friend Evans. In a different interview, he recalled hanging out with Evans for the first time and said, “I think I went out and you'd just done your movie (Captain America: The First Avenger), I was training for Thor and someone introduced us. We got home [at] about 7 the next morning. We were like, 'Cool, working together will be easy then.”

Maybe it was their mutual love for biceps or their playful banter during the shoot, their friendship was forged and they found friends for life.

