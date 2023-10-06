'I have always been aware of it': The time Tom Hiddleston opened up about MCU Loki's queer identity, says he felt a 'responsibility'

In a 2021 podcast with Vanity Fair, Tom Hiddleston discussed his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki. In the series Loki, we take a deeper dive to explore the many shades of Loki, his past trauma, and his sexuality. In the series, Loki is seen sharing a defining relationship with Mobius played by Owen Wilson. Speaking about their relationship, head writer Michael Waldron shared that their relationship is that of love, even though it isn’t a romantic one.

Tom Hiddleston revealed the importance of Loki’s queer identity

In Vanity Fair’s Still Watching podcast, Tom revealed that he perceived it as an added responsibility to portray Loki’s gender-fluid identity. What fueled the special connection between them was the fact that Mobius was in a unique position to aid Loki, when he did not have his brother Thor. It is also interesting to explore how Loki’s tricks have no impact on Mobius.

Speaking about portraying Loki, Tom Hiddleston shared, “I have always been aware of it, I see it as my responsibility as somebody who is able to portray this character, at this time, that I honor the aspects of the character which are there in the canon. It was important to [series director] Kate [Herron] and important to Michael [Waldron].… The whole point of Loki is that Loki is a trickster, and crosses boundaries and can represent many different shapes. I was really pleased that we got to touch on that in this series.”

Tom Hiddleston shared that Loki coming out as bisexual in the series was a small step

In a separate interview with The Guardian, Tom Hiddleston acknowledged how important it was for the show when Loki came out as bisexual. He shared, “We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character — I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the bits that people loved, while doing something new. I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it. It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us.”

Tom Hiddleston will return to the silver screen with Deadpool 3 where he will essay the role of Loki.

