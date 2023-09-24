'I have been contemplating to block her': Millie Bobby Brown on why she considers BLOCKING her mother

It was in her recent interview with Buzzfeed that Stanger Things star MIllie Bobby Brown opened up about her mom using TikTok. What was interesting was that her mother also uses TikTok and sends her a number of animal videos that end sadly in one way or another. Well, the actress opened up in the interview only to confirm that she is thinking about blocking her because of all this. People reports that the interview had more elements to it. Here is everything to know about it. Read on.

Millie Bobby Brown wants to block her mother

In the candid interview with Buzzfeed, Brown humorously admitted that while she doesn't often send memes or TikTok videos to others, her mom, like many parents, frequently shares content with her. However, it's the nature of these videos that led Brown to contemplate blocking her own mother on the popular social media platform. According to Brown, her mom has a penchant for sending her "sad, sad TikToks of dogs being rehabilitated." While these videos may tug at the heartstrings of many viewers, Brown explained that she has had to put her foot down on this particular content.

"I have been contemplating blocking her," Brown confessed, with a playful tone. She further elaborated on the reasoning behind this decision, stating, "I cannot have any of this end sadly because I walk right onstage for something really important, and I just watched a cat be hit by a car."Even though Millie Bobby Brown jokingly thought about blocking her mom on TikTok, they eventually worked things out. She stressed how it's essential not to make it okay to watch sad videos, especially right before important moments in her life.

On the other hand, beyond the lighthearted TikTok dilemma, Brown also spoke about her readiness to move on from Stranger Things as the series approaches its conclusion. She compared this transition to graduating high school, acknowledging the significant role the show played in her life. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

