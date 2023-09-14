'I have had a really hard time': Heidi Klum opens up about the challenges she faced while planning her Halloween costume

Heidi Klum, the famous supermodel, recently faced some challenges while planning her Halloween costume. She talked about these difficulties during an interview on the red carpet at America's Got Talent. She revealed that things were not going well with her costume, and it was stressing her out. Here’s what the AGT judge shared.

Heidi faced complications in designing costume

The costume complications made her think about skipping her annual Halloween party altogether. Heidi explained to People, "I have had a really hard time. Things were going wrong, things were not working out," she added, "I was like, maybe I just don't come at all and you pretend I'm there because I was already like, oh my God, this is not working out," she says of skipping her own annual Halloween bash. "I have no plan B, so I can't come. I have to call in sick that day."

She went on to describe how her costume plans were a rollercoaster of emotions. One moment, it seemed like things were going well, and the next, they weren't. However, Heidi eventually got back on track and felt positive that her costume would turn out great.

Heidi also shared that her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who had initially decided not to dress up, would now be joining in on the Halloween fun. She mentioned that in her family, dressing up for Halloween was somewhat mandatory.

Heidi is dedicated to making every Halloween special

Heidi praised her husband, "My husband is very good, I have to say. Just being there with me, for me, with all of the shenanigans, because I take it up a notch on Halloween." She's known for going all out with her Halloween outfits and always manages to outdo herself each year. In the past, she's dressed up as everything from a zombie to Princess Fiona from Shrek.

Even though she had to cancel her Halloween party in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Heidi still found creative ways to celebrate, like making a short horror film in 2021. She's dedicated to making Halloween special, and she even starts planning her next costume as early as the day after Halloween. Klum said, "Tomorrow, when I wake up tomorrow, I start thinking of the next [costume]."

