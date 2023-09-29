'I have impending-doom feelings...': Billie Eilish opens up about ‘bruising’ effects of fame and how she is ‘starting to do better’

Billie Eilish, the seven-time Grammy winner and global music sensation, has recently once again revealed her ongoing struggle with fame and its "bruising" effects on her mental well-being. In a recent interview for Allure's Best of Beauty issue, the Bad Guy singer shared her deeply personal journey, shedding light on the challenges she faces as a public figure and how hard she is trying to ‘let it go’.

Billie Eilish’s POV

Billie Eilish became incredibly famous when she was just 16 years old with her first album "Don't Smile at Me." She has achieved remarkable success, winning many awards, having two albums reach number one, and getting five songs in the top 10. But along with all the fame and success, she has also faced some emotional challenges.

As per a report by BBC, the young artist once acknowledged that her transition from being an ordinary teenager to a globally recognized superstar has been "strange" and emotionally taxing. She expressed how growing up in the public eye has made her journey a challenging one, saying, "Growing up in the public eye is a very bruising experience, and it's really hard to grow and change, I just didn't really know what to do. I was just grasping at straws."

And yet again in a recent interview for Allure's Best of Beauty issue the Ocean Eyes singer opened up about her feelings. She revealed, "I’m starting to do better, but I've not been doing so great, to be honest." She admitted to grappling with "impending-doom feelings most of the day," a constant sense of unease about the loss of privacy that accompanies stardom.She continued to vent out and stated, “When I think too much about it, how I can never have privacy again, it’s enough to make you want to do all sorts of crazy things, But you have to let it go.”

Additionally, as per the report, she also reminisced about her younger self at 17 and recently stated, “When I was 17, I was like, I found it. I found the person I am, forever. This is how I’m going to do it. I found all the ways, these are my boundaries. These are the things that make me happy, and this is my recipe for how I’m going to make music and be happy. Then I grew up a little, and suddenly life was like, These aren’t going to work. You've got to change. You're not that person anymore."

What does Billie Eilish consider to be the major problem?

In the same interview, Eilish also opened up about a significant challenge she's been facing, which she referred to as her ‘big problem.’ She stated, "I have a really big problem with control, so I’ve been trying to teach myself that there are things out of your control and you have to move on."

Reportedly, the What Was I Made For? singer also shared a personal story from her time in Paris, during a difficult period, when she was feeling stuck and unsure. She revealed, “I was not getting better, and didn’t know when I would. And this motorcycle pulled up next to the car, and this guy’s helmet had a sticker on it that said in all caps, ‘Move on.’ I was sitting there like, Oh. Message received."

