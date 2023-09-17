'I have listened to everyone...': Drew Barrymore halts the production of her daytime show after receiving major backlash from public

Drew Barrymore had been facing criticism from the public for the past week as she made an announcement letting people know that she'll be going back to filming her daytime talk show, even as the WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes still are in full swing. The actress at first tried to explain herself through an apology video, but that didn't work all that well in her favor, as it only drew more flack. Now after a week, this chaos started, and Barrymore had finally given in to public demands.

Drew Barrymore pause the production of her show

In a statement posted on her Instagram, she apologized and hoped for a quick resolution for the industry. The note read, "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over." The 48-year-old apologized to everyone she "hurt." She continued, "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward." She concluded the note by saying she hopes for a satisfying resolution to the strikes, adding, "And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore loses National Book Awards hosting gig amid talk show controversy? Here's what happened

Why did Drew Barrymore decide to resume the filming of her show?

In a now-deleted apology video that she posted on September 15 and removed the very next day from her Instagram account, the Charlie's Angels actress addressed why she had decided to resume the filming of her show despite the backlash. She said, "Why am I doing this? Well, I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren’t going to break rules, and we will be in compliance." Drew explained that the situation was "bigger than" her, "and there are other people's jobs on the line." Reportedly she wanted something that could be "very realistic in very realistic times." She finished off by saying, "So that is my why."

Meanwhile, the WAG or Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May 2, and SAG-AFTRA joined in July, as writers and actors continue to ask for high wages and better working conditions.

ALSO READ: 'I don't exactly know what to say...': Drew Barrymore tears up as she apologizes for filming her talk show during Hollywood strikes amidst backlash