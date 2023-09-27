'I have no idea what I’m meeting for...': When Robert Pattinson revealed he almost fainted after Christopher Nolan brought up Tenet, says he thought he was 'going to pass out'

Robert Pattinson, the renowned superstar, shared a nerve-wracking experience he had during his meeting with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan regarding the film Tenet. The actor explained that the meeting was so intense that he almost fainted and had to rely on chocolates to maintain his blood sugar level.

Robert Pattinson on his nerve-wracking meeting with Christopher Nolan

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Pattinson recounted his initial encounter with Nolan, stating, "I went to meet him, and we kind of talked for three hours, and I have no idea what I’m meeting for, what the subject is." The actor even went to the extent of reviewing Nolan's filmography to anticipate the genre of his next project and in the last minutes of discussion, he was surprisingly presented with a movie offer.

Pattinson narrated, “I was actually going back through his filmography to kind of try and predict what sort of genre he would go into next. And then, after hours of talking, he finally kind said in the last two minutes, 'So, I’ve been writing this thing and would you like to come back and read it?'"

Robert Pattinson believed he “f**ked” up his meeting with Christopher Nolan

Robert Pattinson shared that he was drained after hours of focused discussion with Nolan and felt as if he was going to faint. To get rid of this problem the actor relied on the “pack of chocolates on the table”, but hardly imagined that this move alone would wrap up his conversation with Nolan.

Pattinson shared, “I had a massive blood sugar drop by the end of this conversation. I thought I was going to pass out because we’d been talking so much. I was trying to concentrate so much. Finally, I asked for one of the chocolates and he immediately ended the meeting. I was like, oh my god, I f**ked it up."

Pattinson surely didn’t ruin his meet with Nolan as he went ahead and played the leading role in his film, Tenet. However, the actor's candid revelations underline the mesmerizing presence of the filmmaker which has the potential to nerve-wreck celebrities like Pattinson.

ALSO READ: 'I just complained about everything in my life...': The time Robert Pattinson went out with his 'stalker' and 'bored' her into never coming back