'I Have Not Forgotten It': Sarah Paulson Slams Actor Who Emailed Six Pages Of Unsolicited Notes After Watching Her Play

Sarah Paulson is one of the most amazing and talented actresses. The actress just keeps elevating her performances and wows her fans with the unconventional roles she takes up.

Recently, the American Horror Story actress appeared on the Smartless podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. She disclosed an incident where she received six pages of notes from another actor after one of her play performances.

Sarah Paulson slams the actor who sent her notes

When the iconic actress was asked about accepting criticism from the visitors coming backstage. The actress recalled an “outrageous” incident she faced after a play.

She said that she once did a play titled Talley’s Folly at the Roundabout. She continued, “And the actress — and I’m going to say this, and I’m not going to ask you to cut this out, because I don’t f***ing care, this actress came to the play. Her name is Trish Hawkins.” She added, “Trish Hawkins came to the play — am I going to get sued? I don’t care, because I think this is outrageous.”

Paulson revealed that Hawkins looked at her, up and down and said that Paulson's dress was yellow and her own (Hawkins) dress was pink. The Ocean's 8 actress reacted to this by saying "What?"

According to Variety, Hawkins took on the character of Sally Talley in Talley’s Folly for both its on and off-Broadway runs in 1979 and 1980. This role was played by the Ratchet series actress in 2013 in an off-Broadway revival.

Sarah Paulson gets notes from Trish Hawkins

The 49-year-old actress revealed that after 2 days, she received an email from Hawkins that was six pages long of notes. Hawkins wrote about her process when she did the play and recommendations for Paulson. The actress shared that she still has the notes and she hopes to never see Hawkins again.

Paulson also shared on the Podcast that her own mother had brought Hawkins to see the play as they both were in a writing group together. The Run actress revealed that she still hasn't told her mother about this incident.

As far as Sarah Paulson’s professional front goes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old actress is all set to star in the TV adaptation of the bestselling memoir by Glennon Doyle titled Untamed.

