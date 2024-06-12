‘I Have Nothing To Hide’: Kevin Spacey Breaks Down In An Interview With Piers Morgan

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Kevin Spacey was one of the most famous names in Hollywood which was taken during #MeToo moment alongside Harvey Weinstein. Many people came ahead with multiple allegations of sexual assault against the actor.

Now, in a lengthy interview, The Horrible Bosses actor spoke about his previous allegation, his sexuality, and being broke at the current moment. Read ahead to learn about the actor’s interview with Piers Morgan, in which he teared up.

Kevin Spacey appears on Piers Morgan Uncensored

During the veteran actor’s interview, he said, “I have nothing to hide and I want to live a more open life than the one that I did.”

Spacey revealed that he was in a “dark space” after the allegation made by Anthony Rapp came to light in 2017. Rapp alleged that when he was 14, the actor picked him up, put him on his bed, climbed on top of Rapp, and attempted to get physically involved with him. The actor was 26 at the time. Spacey was found not liable in Rapp’s case, in 2023.

During his interview, Spacey said, “I hope that someday Anthony Rapp may accept that he had a faulty memory.”

The Baby Driver actor, who identifies as gay, said that he has spent multiple years not wanting to discuss himself and he has been avoiding questions related to his personal life and sexuality. He added that his mother failed to protect him from his non-Nazi father.

Kevin Spacey talks about being broke

The 64-year-old actor teared up while talking about his finances. He opened up about his Baltimore home being auctioned at a fire sale.

The actor had been living in this house since 2012, during the shooting of the House of Cards. Spacey shared that he is not sure where he will be living now. The two-time Oscar winner revealed that he is broke and still owes millions of dollars in legal fees.

As per Deadline, last year, Spacey was found not guilty of the nine charges made against him by four individuals at London’s Southwark Crown Court, which included his sexual assault allegations, committed between 2001 and 2013.

According to the publication, Spacey Unmasked, a two-part documentary was aired in May in the UK. It talks about the sexual harassment allegations including groping his House of Cards cast member on set against the American Beauty actor. The documentary is currently streaming on Max.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who Are The Lifers? All We Know About Kim Kardashian's Low-Key Friends Group