'I have problems with both of Nolan’s films': James Gunn once dissed US 2.4 billion Batman trilogy years before joining DCEU

James Gunn's joining of DC continues to be one of the biggest changes in the leadership of the studio. With the current superhero movies not performing as per the mark, DC was looking for a change that could create the universe and also build the same image of it from scratch. Amid this, a past tweet from the Gunn has made its way to the internet. Back in the time when the filmmaker was not a part of the studio, he opened up about his call on Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. Here is what Gunn said about Nolan, and why he particularly disliked the movies in the first place.

James Gunn's past criticism of Nolan's movies

Two of the most controversial statements from the filmmaker come from his comments that were made years prior to Gunn even considering working for DC. These arrive from Facebook where the director is expressing his views at the time of the release of the movie. The three comments happen to be the following. The first screenshot reads that “Keaton DID have a ridiculous voice. That said, I’d rather put up with a ridiculous voice than with horrible action sequences and acting barely worthy of the Batman TV show."

This certainly did not end for Gunn, as he went on to iterate that "I have no idea how you can think that the Burton Batman has more similarities with Moore or Miller’s Batman (and Joker) than Nolan’s does. And, listen, I have problems with both of Nolan’s films – I don’t think either one is classic, and I don’t even really think Batman Begins is good. But they’re far superior to the first Batman."

This is the comment that has raised a lot of eyebrows. Criticism sure is a part of making movies. However, when the thin line between trolling and criticism is touched, that is when the man in charge is put into question. The same is now happening to Gunn. We find out that fans have reacted strongly, with some concerned about Gunn's role in upcoming DC projects. On the other side, fans of his work point out that these comments stem from an edgier phase in Gunn's career and shouldn't affect his current work. Opinions on old movies change, as seen with Gunn's own evolution regarding Batman '89.

Gunn calls Nolan movies 'awful'

Not only this, the last one of the comments states, “None of your defenses get by the fact that, despite being the first cinematic dark take on Batman (so what? Stallone’s Judge Dredd was the first dark take on Judge Dredd), the movie is awful.” Well, what fans now wait to judge is how James Gunn is going to take up the story and present it in his own manner. If he does a better job than Nolan, then all of the comments will be overlooked. However, if not, he might be under scrutiny for the rest of his life.

