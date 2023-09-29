‘I have such a bad memory’: When Courtney Cox struggled to ‘remember being’ on the set of FRIENDS

FRIENDS fanatics may not remember every single detail about their own friends, but they can easily recall all the trivia details of the evergreen sitcom, which is all about six friends trying to make a decent life in New York City. But would you believe it if we say that one of the main stars of the show, Courtney Cox doesn't remember even being on the show? Nope, right? Well, when the world was devastated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the show, appeared on a special quarantined episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that she hates being asked FRIENDS-related trivia questions.

Courtney Cox revealed she doesn’t remember Friends episodes

In a funny banter with Jimmy Kimmel in 2020, Courtney said, "I don’t remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory. I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don’t remember episodes.”

She went on to add that to make up for her lack of memory around the show, she started binge-watching the show.

The 59-year-old actress said, "I decided during this time – you know, people love the show so much – I decided to binge-watch FRIENDS. I just started season one, it’s really good!”

Monica Geller: The most relatable character in Friends

While it's tough to pick one favorite character in FRIENDS , Monica is indeed one of the most lovable characters in the sitcom. She was energetic, career-driven, practical, and funny. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to tag her as the 'mother' of the group who made sure to help her friends through their irrational moments.

Speaking more of Courteny's character Monica, she delivered a very relatable dialogue in the very first episode of the show, wherein she says, "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You’re gonna love it.” Her one-liner resonated with her fans and even today, it's every bit relevant!

