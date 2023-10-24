'I have to admit something': When Ryan Gosling revealed he might've just worn the wrong size suit; WATCH the hilarious clip

Ryan Gosling has always been in the spotlight for his acting talent and dashing looks, but a memorable talk show appearance in 2016 took the internet by storm for an entirely different reason. During his appearance on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gosling found himself in a grey suit that was a little too snug for comfort, leading to a candid and comical revelation.

Ryan Gosling confessed to being uncomfortable in his tight pants

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, Ryan Gosling sported a sharp grey check suit paired with a white shirt. With his classic sense of style and neatly styled hair, he looked effortlessly dashing. However, Gosling, in his charming and humorous manner, disclosed a fashion faux pas that instantly became the talk of the town.

With a chuckle, Gosling revealed, "I have to admit something. I didn’t try this suit on before I came out and I realised it’s so tight. It’s wildly inappropriate. I feel like I’m going steady with these pants.”

Ryan Gosling requests the cameraman to take his above-the-waist shot

Ryan's candid revelation about the tight suit prompted host Jimmy Kimmel to come to his rescue. Kimmel offered his mug to help Gosling cover his modesty, “Would you like to put my view mug in a place where I can protect you from,” Kimmel asked. But his assistance was refused by Gosling stating, “No, because I don’t want that to be the view.”

Amid the laughter from the audience, Gosling suggested, "I think you should shoot me from the waist up." Jimmy playfully responded, "Actually, do the opposite; it'll get us better ratings." To further help himself, Gosling tried to cross his legs and visibly failed to do so. This effort made the show’s host inquisitive, asking if Gosling was “physically able to cross” his legs.” To this Ryan responded by sharing, “I can’t feel my calves.”

One might have hardly seen Gosling in such an uncomfortable state before, though his condition was surely to be pitied upon. But fans could hardly do as they were overwhelmed by the light-hearted exchange between the actor and the host which added a touch of humour to the show and endeared Gosling to his fans even more, making the clip memorable in a true sense.

