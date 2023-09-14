'I have to be mindful': Aquaman 2 director James Wan reflects on movie's themes and Amber Heard's role

With the trailer of Aquaman 2 releasing soon, there seems to be a lot of chatter about what the movie holds in store for us. What is interesting is that this movie will be more about Aquaman and Orm, as presented by the synopsis. This week, the director of the movie, James Wan, sat with Entertainment Weekly, to talk about the movie and what role Amber Heard plays as Mera in the overall story. Here is what the interview is all about.

Wan on Amber Heard's role

In the interview, Wan made is clear that Mera was never intended to be a main character in the second installment. Instead, the new story focuses on Arthur Curry and his brother Orm. "I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm," he continued on the matter. "So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie," added Wan. "We'll leave it at that."

It was during her defamation trial that Amber Heard had mentioned that she had to fight to keep her role in the movie. "I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film," Heard said while expressing how this whole thing 'took a hit' on her career.

'I have to be mindful,' James on DC's coming decisions

EW's second talk with the director over Zoom brought out more intel on the movie. Here, he said "Obviously, I have to be mindful. If I'm living in a house, and the house is getting renovated around me, iand t's hard for me to not take notice, because the roof, the ceiling's missing, right? But the beauty of this movie, this Aquaman world, is that, very early on, we always said that we are our own separate universe. My goal was always: If we could spin off a Seven Kingdoms universe, that would be my ideal dream. So, what we do, ultimately, doesn't get affected by all that stuff, all that noise."

The trailer releases soon and a lot will come to the table with that. All updates on the movie will be mentioned in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

