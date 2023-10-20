‘I have tried with all of my…’: When Tom Hiddleston spoke about ‘authenticity’ and ‘artificial’ masks one might have

Tom Hiddleston is a well-established superstar, known for his charismatic performances. The superstar is prominently known for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hiddleston moreover is known for his genuineness off-screen, and this trait of his has surely impressed netizens. In one of his past interviews with The Guardian , Hiddleston emphasized the importance of authenticity and the need to be mindful of the opinions one expresses, ensuring fans that he has always presented himself to them in his most authentic form.

Tom Hiddleston promotes being “rigorous” in one’s thought

Hiddleston shared that he believes that one should only adopt an opinion when one can withhold it properly. The superstar also made it clear that he doesn't take the idea of making public statements lightly. For him, it's crucial that any opinion he expresses is something he genuinely believes in.

Hiddleston stated, “I think people should be rigorous about what they believe in. The way I was taught was it’s just untenable to have an opinion you can’t back up. I think it’s very easy to adhere quite loosely to generalized opinions these days. I would never be so bold as to make a big public statement without making sure I fully believed in it.”

Tom Hiddleston shared that he always presents himself in his most true manner

Hiddleston noted that he firmly tries to present his genuine form only. He believes in showing his real self, unvarnished and unfiltered, asserting, “I have tried with all of my power for there not to be any inauthenticity.” Hiddleston claimed that he has never made a false appearance and has also stuck with his real self. “There is no version of me presented to you that’s been created or is artificial. The people I’ve always respected have an integrity that is unassailable,” he added.

Hiddleston's desire to stay true to himself and present his authentic self is an unheard approach, in an industry dominated by masks and facades. His unwavering dedication to presenting an authentic self to the world is surely worth the praise.

