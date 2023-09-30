‘I have you guys, I guess...’: When Tom Holland discussed Spider-Man's superpowers in presence of Zendaya and Jacob Batalon

In a talk show hosted by Wired in 2016, Tom Holland, the charismatic actor known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, sat down to answer the most burning questions about his iconic superhero character. Joined by his co-stars and friends Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, the trio shared a light-hearted and revealing conversation that left fans both entertained and enlightened.

As the talk show with Wired unfolded, one of the most popular questions about Spider-Man's powers emerged: "What are Tom Holland's Spider-Man's powers?" With a mischievous outlook and tone, Tom Holland began to announce the impressive array of abilities that make Spider-Man one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Universe.

First and foremost, Holland listed "super strength." It's no secret that Tom’s Spider-Man possesses incredible physical power, enabling him to perform astonishing feats of strength, whether it's stopping a speeding car or going toe-to-toe with formidable villains.

Next on the list was the famous "Spidey Sense." Tom Holland playfully emphasized how his version of Spider-Man has an uncanny ability to sense danger before it strikes, giving him a critical edge in combat and helping him protect the people of New York City.

As he proceeded to mention the next in the sequence, he added a touch of humor by proclaiming, "I sticky! Sticky!!" He ended up earning a hearty chuckle from both Zendaya and Jacob. Furthermore, he humorously also acknowledged his character's "super good looks."

And eventually he spoke of his greatest superpower. In a heartfelt moment, Holland turned to Zendaya and Jacob Batalon and warmly stated, "I have you guys, I guess you guys are a superpower." He continued with a hilarious tone and couldn't resist poking fun at his predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, playfully referring to them as "losers and loners."

Tom Holland as our beloved Spider-Man!

Spider-Man's casting process was quite extensive, lasting five months, as reported by Collider. Tom Holland had to go through eight auditions before finally landing the role. Nevertheless, he eventually got to wear the iconic red and blue Spidey suit and received a lot of praise for his portrayal of the character.

In addition to this, Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, praised Holland's Spider-Man skills as "perfect." Furthermore, Benedict Cumberbatch, who appeared as Doctor Strange in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," described Holland's performance as "absolutely fantastic," according to various source.

