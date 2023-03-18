‘I haven’t been happy’, Law Roach opens up about retiring from celebrity styling; DETAILS here

In an interview with The Cut, Law Roach provides greater details of his shocking announcement from the fashion industry. Roach said in the interview that this was not an overnight or sudden decision since he has been unhappy for a very long time. But the A-list celebrity stylist clarified that he is not retiring from the fashion industry, just celebrity styling.

Earlier this week, the celebrity stylist posted his retirement on Instagram after getting tired of ‘the politics, the lies and false narratives’. In this interview with The Cut, Roach clarifies what this retirement will entail.

Law Roach on retirement

Law Roach said in the interview that, ‘Nobody can say what’s forever and what will happen, but at this moment, and in my mind, I’m definitely retiring from celebrity styling. I’m not retiring from fashion’.

He clarified that this is not a sudden decision because he has not been happy for a very long time. Along with this, the incidents which have happened over the last few years had pushed him to take this decision. The A list celebrity stylist said that he was grateful to be able to grow in this industry but it was not without suffering.

Roach further said that he shares a different kind of kinship with Zendaya and retiring from the celebrity styling does not mean that he is going to leave the actress. Law Roach has not yet made any decision but he can be Zendaya’s creative director or manage a stylist and can be involved in any capacity.

Law Roach's decision of retirement came as a surprise to many people since he recently won the prestigious award for best stylist from Council of Fashion Designers of America. The A list celebrity stylists have dressed celebrities like Hailee Steinfeld, Eve Jobs, Megan Thee Stallion, Hunter Schafer, and Kerry Washington.