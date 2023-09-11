'I haven't been in a relationship in five years': Selena Gomez on why she didn't release Single Soon before and new era of her life

Selena Gomez has been in the industry since she was a child and has seen all aspects and phases of the spotlight: the good and the bad. The pop star has gone through her own set of troubles: health scares and relationship issues. The most prominent of them being her lupus diagnosis, her kidney transplant, and her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

The two dated from 2010 to 2018 after which he dated Hailey Baldwin briefly and married her the same year. Gomez recently released her latest track Single Soon and it's a very peppy dance anthem that celebrates being single. The singer talked about why she released the song now even though it was written long ago and opened up about the era she is in.

Selena Gomez on why she didn't release Single Soon before

During a recent conversation with Pop Crush, Gomez talked about the song and stated that it can "be interpreted in so many different ways" which makes it versatile and fun. The actress revealed that the song was written six years ago when she wasn't single. The 31-year-old continued that the song was brought back and reproduced. "It sounds amazing and I'm so proud of it," the Only Murders in the Building actress said adding that she's in her single era.

Selena Gomez about her new era in life

"I didn't release it back then because I wasn't in that place. Genuinely I feel so happy, and I haven't been in a relationship in five years and I'm happy as can be, and feel like I'm finally in a place where like whatever comes my way it'll just add to my life, it won't take anything away," she elaborated during the interview. Gomez stressed about happy she is in her life currently and how she wanted to put out a really fun song for people to enjoy themselves.

The Fetish hitmaker's goal is for everyone to dance to it since she thinks it's a perfect end-of-the-summer song for everyone. Single Soon was released on August 25 when Miley Cyrus also released her new track Used to Be Young. The music video features Gomez enjoying a night out with her girls, going to the club, chilling at a sleepover, and swimming in a pool. She is currently working on her upcoming album and filming her cooking series Selena + Chef.

