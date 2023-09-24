‘I haven't seen any of his flaws yet’: When John Legend revealed he was a ‘bit jealous’ of Ryan Gosling during La La Land filming

Ryan Gosling has been winning our hearts forever. The actor rose to fame after his promising depiction of Noah Calhoun in The Notebook. But the actor received an immense amount of love and applause from the audience after his romantic musical La La Land came out in 2016. The movie was a blockbuster, and Gosling even got nominated under the category of Best Actor at the Academy Awards in 2017. While everyone adored Gosling, John Legend felt a little different. As reported by The Independent, John Legend revealed in an interview that aired on Nova FM that he was jealous of Ryan Gosling while they were filming the movie.

John Legend revealed he was jealous of Ryan Gosling during La La Land filming

John Legend is a Grammy and Oscar-winning artist who is known as much for his piano talents as he is for his singing voice. In 2016, Legend made his acting debut with a role in La La Land. He expressed envy for his co-star, Ryan Gosling, in an interview.

As reported by The Independent, Legend told Nova FM when asked if Gosling was an overachiever, referring to how Gosling trained to tap dance and play the piano for his character Sebastian in the film. Legend replied, “I was a bit jealous that he learned as well as he did for someone who didn't normally. He works so hard that I haven't seen any of his flaws yet."

When it came to his role in the film, Legend still had plenty to brag about. The soundtrack to La La Land, on which Legend sang Start a Fire, had been named the No. 1 album in the United Kingdom.

John Legend once spoke about his acting debut and how he got the role in La La Land

In a 2017 interview with Billboard, John Legend spoke about his debut film, La La Land, and how he got the role. The interviewer asked him, “When you first met Damien Chazelle, was it about playing Keith, despite your lack of acting experience?"

To which Legend replied, “I wasn't entirely sure why we were meeting. I assumed he wanted to work on something together, have me compose a song for it, and have us [executive produce] it. However, following the meeting, he had me read the script and then stated that he believed I'd be a good Keith, someone who understood Keith's point of view and was honest as a musician."

Meanwhile, John Legend recently renewed his vows with wife Chrissy Teigen, and Ryan Gosling was last seen in Greta Gerwig’s chartbuster Barbie, which was released in July this year.

