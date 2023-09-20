'I haven’t worked all year': Chris Evans says 'maybe' to returning as Captain America while focusing on his love life with Alba Baptista

Fandoms and common viewers miss Chris Evans on the big screen as Captain America. But ever since his retirement as the Captain in the storyline, it seems like the actor is also on the same path. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor talked about working in MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again. However, he also seems very happy with his personal life. Here are the details of the entire interview with the magazine.

Chris Evans on returning as Captain America

After Avengers Endgame, Chris Evans has certainly not done a full-fledged role as Captain America in any of the Marvel Projects. When asked by GQ if he would ever consider another appearance in the MCU, Evans replied, "Yeah, maybe." He expressed a fondness for the role, acknowledging it as a wonderful experience. However, he also conveyed the importance of being selective and protective of the character, ensuring that any return to the role would be motivated by a genuine and substantial narrative.

Evans spoke candidly about his attachment to the character, stating, "It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened." He made it clear that he wouldn't want to reprise the role if it felt like a mere cash grab or if it failed to meet the high expectations set by the original portrayal. “I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” Evans told GQ, as he described his personal life.

In addition, he has no plans to do so in the immediate future, emphasizing the joy he finds in his newfound work-life balance. While fans of the MCU may hold out hope for Chris Evans' return as Captain America, it appears that the actor is in no rush to reprise the role and is content exploring other opportunities and enjoying his personal life for the time being. It will be interesting to see how the actor makes a comeback as our favorite Avenger. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

