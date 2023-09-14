'I hear it's always sunny there’: King Charles was ‘very pleased with himself’ sharing a joke with Rob McElhenney

King Charles recently displayed his sense of humor during a visit to Wrexham AFC's stadium, The Racecourse Ground. Accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, they had the chance to meet Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who are also the owners of the football club. The meeting took place as part of their tour of the stadium and was marked by a well-timed joke about the popular TV show It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Prince Charles made a joke with Rob McElhenney

Ryan and Rob, known for their Disney+ series Welcome To Wrexham, had previously mentioned taking etiquette lessons to ensure a smooth interaction with the King. Humphrey Ker, the executive director of Wrexham football club, later revealed the details of their encounter. In the second season of Welcome To Wrexham, King Charles shook hands with Rob, who mentioned he currently resides in Los Angeles but originally hails from Philadelphia. In response, the King quipped, "I hear it's always sunny there," cleverly referencing the TV sitcom It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, a show Rob starred in and helped create.

Humphrey Ker disclosed that "He was very pleased with his joke and he said that he's got people to tell him, keep him abreast of what’s going on and set him up for these sorts of things. They had a great time," The interaction left everyone in good spirits, with Humphrey sharing that Charles and Camilla's visit was particularly “exciting” for the club's staff, providing them with “a bit of recognition” for their dedicated efforts.

Following the royal visit, Ryan Reynolds, renowned for his role in Deadpool, shared a photo of King Charles on his Instagram account. In a playful caption, Ryan wrote, "Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge.” The official Royal Family account responded to the post, "Thank you for welcoming us to @wrexham_afc!"

About Welcome To Wrexham

Welcome To Wrexham returned to screens, with its first episode premiering on September 12 in the United States and on September 13 in the United Kingdom. Subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with the second episode scheduled for September 19. The series' return has generated excitement among fans, especially after the delightful encounter between King Charles and the show's stars during their visit to the football club.

