'I heard she was a diva': When John Krasinski adorably complimented Emily Blunt; the actress claimed 'British people are notoriously...'

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski first crossed paths in 2008 on the set of the comedy-drama film The Devil Wears Prada, although they didn't start dating until later. Their initial collaboration took place in 2018, but it wasn't for a movie; instead, they joined forces to co-star in the horror thriller A Quiet Place, directed by Krasinski. Their chemistry, both on and off-screen, has endeared them to fans, solidifying them as one of Hollywood's most beloved and talented power couples.

John Krasinski adorably compliments her wife Emily Blunt

Hollywood’s most beloved couples John Krasinski and Emily Blunt share a treasure trove of hilarious anecdotes about each other and often share endearing tales about their genuine chemistry. During an interview with The Graham Norton Show, Jack Ryan admitted to being “nervous” when he first met Blunt. When Norton questioned Krasinski if he felt “weird as a director giving your life-partner notes”, he replied, “It was weird because I was very nervous, to be honest. I think we both were before we started shooting. She said, ‘Are you nervous?’ and I said, ‘I’m terrified’, and she said, ‘Oh good, me too’”.

He continued, “I think it’s one of those things where people think because we’re both in the same business, we have the same experiences, but I’ve actually never been on set with her, seen how she worked. I’d heard she was a diva. I think what it was is and it sounds really sappy but it’s true, I think it’s the greatest collaboration I’ve ever had in my career.” Krasinski went on to compliment Blunt’s work ethic adding, “I’ve never seen her work and when you are actually in the room and she does what she does, it honestly changes the air in the room. Everyone is just completely and totally stunned by what she does.”

ALSO READ: 'Well there's been...': When Emily Blunt spoke about her impactful career moments and how 'game changing' they've been

Emily Blunt on taking compliments

After Krasinski showered loads of compliments on his wife Emily Blunt, she admitted to learning early about how “British people are notoriously terrible at taking compliments” while imitating a quirky face.

Krasinski also admitted to being a “huge fan” of his wife, he said, “I was full stalker status.”

ALSO READ: ‘I will say my…’: Emily Blunt reveals the most ‘thoughtful’ and best gift she received from her ‘husband’ John Krasinski; Details inside