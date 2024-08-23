'I Hope It Happens': Emily In Paris Actor Lucas Bravo Reveals Cast Members Are 'Manifesting' Kim Cattrall Joining The Show

Lucas Bravo recently revealed how the cast of the hit Netflix romantic comedy-drama series Emily in Paris has been 'manifesting' Kim Cattrall's cameo in the project. Bravo, who plays the character of Gabriel, a chef and his co-star Lily Collins' character Emily's love interest, shared that they are all hoping for Cattrall to reprise her beloved Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones, for a potential crossover. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with IMDb, Lucas Bravo and his co-star Lily Collins mentioned that the cast of Emily in Paris would love to see award-winning actress Kim Cattrall make a cameo on the show. When asked about potential crossovers, Bravo told the publication, "We've been talking about – earlier – about having Kim Cattrall manifesting her presence on Emily in Paris."

H added, "But it would imply that there's a substantial role for her to take on, and also [for] her to say yes to that idea." The actor further mentioned that he has been dreaming about the opportunity and hopes it will "happen."

Collins, who plays the role of Emily Cooper in the series, also expressed her thoughts, telling the outlet, "I would say the obvious but also genuine answer is gonna be Sex and the City just because naturally I feel like there’s a lot of crossover there."

Other cast members, Lucien Laviscount, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery, and Samuel Arnold, also spoke with the outlet and agreed that SATC would be an “obvious” choice for a crossover.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Variety, Lucas Bravo opened up about his experience of returning to play Gabriel in the newly released Emily in Paris season four, part one. The latest season showed how Emily Cooper finally decides to pursue a relationship with Gabriel, her charming neighbor and one of her first friends in Paris, while his ex, Camille, is pregnant with his first child.

Bravo told the publication that after playing a character who has been sad and chasing something that's drifting away, it felt good to return to a more playful and "flirtatious" dynamic. He mentioned that he was excited to explore where the relationship between Emily and Gabriel could go, especially after their intense chemistry at the end of Season 1. Bravo added, "I feel like it gave us the opportunity to bring the connection and the chemistry to another level.”

Emily in Paris, season four, part one, is now streaming on Netflix.