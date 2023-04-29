'I hope one day’ Chance the Rapper's wife Kirsten reacts to his dance with another woman in cryptic post

Kirsten Corley, Chance's wife, sent a strange statement on her Instagram around a week after Chance went viral for dancing "inappropriately" with another lady in the Jamaica Carnival. Which made fans curious to know how Chance’s wife would react to this dance.

And in no time, Kirsten shared a post on her Instagram, indirectly reacting to the ongoing issue that's making rounds.

Kirsten Corely's reaction as she shared a paragraph on her Instagram

Corley-Bennett shared a passage from Maya Angelou's essay "Home," in which she addresses how most individuals never develop.

"Most individuals do not mature. It's really too difficult. The majority of individuals get older." That is the truth," Angelou writes.

"They honor their credit cards, find parking spaces, and have the audacity to have children, but they never grow up." Not at all. They become old."

The author of "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" adds, "But growing up costs the earth." It implies that you accept responsibility for the time and space you occupy. It's a major matter."

"And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail," Corley, 29, ended in the highlighted section. And maybe much more, in order to succeed."

Corley captioned the photo, "I hope one day we all choose to grow up."

How the audience reacted to the ongoing issue

Some fans chastised the 30-year-old "Holy" performer for grinding on a woman who wasn't his wife while partying at Carnival 2023 in Jamaica. He was also caught spanking her behind.

Others, however, argued that the dancing was in keeping with the cultural celebration and that viewers should "relax."

Chance and Kirsten Corely's relationship

The "No Brainer" rapper married Corley lawfully in 2018, followed by a star-studded wedding ceremony in 2019. They've been friends since 2003.

The couple also shares three beautiful children. Kensli, seven, and Marli, three, are the couple's daughters.

