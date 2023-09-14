'I hope one day I get to work with him where we...': When Ryan Gosling admitted he found it 'hard to pretend' to not like Dhanush

Back in July 2022, the silver screens saw the association of two of the most prominent movie stars: Ryan Gosling and Indian actor Dhanush. They starred in the Netflix movie The Gray Man where Dhanush played a cold-blooded assassin who was chasing down Gosling's character in the movie. Ryan, who worked with Dhanush for the first time was full of praise for his co-star and expressed his desire to work with him again in the future.

When Ryan Gosling was all praise for his The Gray Man co-star Dhanush

During a roundtable conversation with Global Media, Ryan Gosling was full of praise for Dhanush. Talking about Dhanush, Ryan mentioned, "He just has an incredible screen presence and he's such a lovely person to be around."

The La La Land actor further added, "It was hard to pretend that I didn't like him because he is so charming. I have so much respect for his work ethics and he is so precise."

Gosling went on to speak highly of Dhanush’s work ethic and mentioned, "He never made a mistake. He's just a very special actor and I hope one day I get to work with him where we are not trying to kill each other, and hopefully in India, so if anyone can hook that up I am in."

When Ryan Gosling spoke about the rich history of Indian cinema

Gosling even heaped praise on the Indian film industry and its rich history too. The actor mentioned, "India has such a rich film history ... an incredible industry. I would love to experience it, you know."

He also added that he was open to the idea of making a movie that was shot in India. Opening up about the same, Ryan also went on further to urge filmmakers to reach out, if they wished to make a film with him in India. Gosling said, "If there are any filmmakers who want to make a film with me, please reach out. I would love to work with Dhanush again. Maybe the Russo brothers could make a film out there, But it is definitely something on my to-do list and I hope I can make that happen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ryan Gosling has his action movie The Fall Guy in the pipeline which is scheduled to release in 2024. It centers around a former stuntman whose life takes a turn when the lead hero of a movie goes missing. The actor was last seen in the Summer hit Barbie and played the role of Ken in it.

