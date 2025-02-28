"I Hope They Do Something Terrible to Him" Jennifer Coolidge on Greg’s Return in The White Lotus Season 3

Jennifer Coolidge has some strong words about Greg’s return in The White Lotus Season 3. After her character, Tanya, met a tragic end in Season 2, Coolidge hopes karma catches up with her on-screen husband, played by Jon Gries.

Speaking to Forbes, Coolidge didn’t hold back when discussing Gries’ reappearance. “Jon Gries has shown up,” she said. “I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him.”

In Season 2, Tanya fell to her death while trying to escape a yacht full of men who were seemingly hired by Greg to kill her for financial gain. Now, Greg is back—under the name Gary—at a White Lotus resort in Thailand with his new girlfriend, Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon). Adding to the intrigue, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) from Season 1 is also at the resort, and she knew Greg before his new alias.

Though Coolidge won’t be in the upcoming season, she admitted she’s “envious as hell” and expects things to take a dark turn.

“I just felt like everything he set up – it’s really eerie – you’re not quite sure what people are up to yet,” Coolidge said. “My guess? Something’s going to go horribly wrong. I think it’s really going to go wrong.”

With Greg resurfacing under a new identity and familiar faces returning, fans are left wondering—will he finally face justice? If Coolidge had her way, the answer would be a resounding yes. Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds in The White Lotus Season 3.