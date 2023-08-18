'I hope to be married': When Selena Gomez expressed her desire to settle down and embrace motherhood

Selena Gomez is excited about the future and aspires to start a family one day. On Friday (August 5), the Lose You to Love Me singer sat down with Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook for a new edition of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, where she discussed what she sees for herself in the next few years.

Selena Gomez revealed her future plans

Selena Gomez continued to keep it real as she plans her future, which included starting her own family. In a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, the episode was released on August 5, the singer spoke about her mental health struggles and her ambitions with host Raquelle Stevens and fellow buddy Ashley Cook.

She said: "I hope to be married and a mother; I'm going to get tired of it all eventually, so I'm probably going to devote the majority of my life to philanthropy before I retire. Keeping it real."

And, Gomez wants to accomplish this by spending as much time as possible in the real world. The Only Murders in the Building actress, who formerly had the most Instagram followers, had stated that she will continue to avoid the social media network.

She further added, "Anyone who knows me knows I'm an extremist. So it's either one way or the other. So I actually deleted Instagram from my phone and delegated that authority to my assistant. So instead of worrying about going on and off, I just email her anything I want to post. I don't even remember my password."

Selena Gomez started her own trend on social media

Gomez shared her breezy, citrusy, all-yellow midday outfit with her fans via Instagram Stories. The singer was dressed in a Valentino sundress in the sequence of photos. The yellow strappy dress has a scalloped edge and logo text across the front. The Only Murders in the Building star wore it with cream-colored Vivavia block heels.

Gomez accessorized her ensemble with a pearl necklace, silver hoop earrings, and a lemon-shaped Kate Spade handbag. She shared a photo of the rattan purse set on a marble table at a restaurant where she had eaten, and followers fell in love with it. The wicker crossbody bag is fashioned like a lemon slice and made of leather cloth with a handle.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was on vacation with her friends and family.

