'I invited my fav boys over' Britney Spears' topless night out raises eyebrows amid divorce with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears seems to be all over the news ever since Sam Asghari announced a divorce from the singer. At the beginning when the events were still unfolding, it seemed that Britney was the one on the weaker end of the divorce. With Sam asking for a raise in the prenup and threatening the singer, all of the internet was backing her side of the story. But now, Britney seems to have taken a completely different route to gain attention. This week, she shared two videos on her Instagram, sharing glimpses from her night out.

Britney's Topless video heats up social media

The first video posted by the singer was of her laying in bed. The catch was that Britney was not wearing anything under the sheets. In addition, the video was put together with Annie Lennox's I Put a Spell on You song. Britney had turned off the comments on the video, shutting the windows to any fan comments. But when the video reached other social media, the fans were quick to comment that the singer was opting for such posts only to gain attention amid her divorce drama. However, it was the second video that caught more attention.

The second video was that of Briteny standing in her hallway, with a man licking her leg. A few of her friends had also picked her up by the poolside. She captioned the video as "When you go to meet up with a so-called “friend” and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!"

Both videos were posted one hour apart, confirming that they were from the same night

Britney Spears-Sam Asghari divorce drama

Earlier this month, actor Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears after just fourteen months of marriage. A surprising twist emerged when it was revealed that Sam threatened to share embarrassing information about Britney unless he paid more than their prenup agreement. The official separation date is listed as July 28, 2023. Despite having a prenup that favored Britney's pre-marriage earnings, the dispute centers around her post-marriage earnings. Britney is fighting back with a strong legal team, calling Sam's actions blackmail. The situation remains ongoing, with more updates expected. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel as they come.

