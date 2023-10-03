'I just about died': When Olivia Rodrigo woke up to THIS comment from Taylor Swift under her Driver's License post

In the world of pop music, where dreams can turn into reality overnight, Olivia Rodrigo's meteoric rise to fame with her debut single Drivers License has captured the hearts of millions. While her music continues to break records and soar up the charts, it was a simple comment from none other than Taylor Swift that made her feel like she was on cloud nine.

The moment that left Olivia Rodrigo speechless

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter, who unabashedly claims to be the "biggest Swiftie in the whole world," recently shared an endearing moment during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. She recounted how she was jolted awake by a phone call at the crack of dawn, urging her to check her Instagram. Little did she know that this early morning wake-up call would be the beginning of an unforgettable day.

"I was dead asleep, and my friend called me on the phone, and I was like, 'Oh my God, it's 6 am Can I call you back in two hours?' And he's like, 'No, absolutely not. Check your Instagram right now,'" Olivia recalled with excitement in her voice. What awaited her on her Instagram was a comment from none other than Taylor Swift herself.

Olivia's thrilling online interactions with Swift

In a moment that felt surreal, Swift co-signed Olivia Rodrigo's pop hit by commenting, "I say that's my baby, and I'm really proud," underneath Olivia's Instagram post, showcasing Drivers License at No. 3 on the iTunes chart. Overwhelmed with joy and disbelief, Olivia exclaimed, "I just about died … just about died. Literally, I've looked up to her as long as I can remember, so it was so sweet of her to do that."

But this wasn't the first time Olivia had caught Taylor Swift's attention on social media. In the past, Olivia had posted her rendition of Cruel Summer from Swift's 2019 album Lover on Instagram Live for MTV's Alone Together Jam Session. Swift not only noticed but also shared Olivia's performance on her own Instagram Story, showering her with praise.

While Olivia Rodrigo has never met Taylor Swift in person, their virtual interactions have left her in awe and jubilation. She described how she screamed her head off in excitement when Swift acknowledged her cover of "Cruel Summer." As "Drivers License" continues to make history with its record-breaking streams, Olivia Rodrigo's journey from a rising star to a chart-topping sensation is unfolding before our eyes.

