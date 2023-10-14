'I just begged people for money': When John Krasinski revealed THIS is what he did for his 40th birthday

John Krasinski is one of the most hilarious and humble actors. He is as funny off-screen as he was as his on-screen counterpart Jim Halpert. That’s why it was unsurprising when he revealed the unusual way in which he decided to spend his 40th birthday.

John Krasinski on how he celebrated his 40th birthday

Most people like to mark their 40th birthday as a special occasion. It serves as a gateway to middle-age and thus calls upon some celebration to commemorate that occasion. John Krasinski though is built differently. When asked on The Jimmy Kimmel Show on how he celebrated his 40th birthday, he had this to say.

“I woke up and I thought, I know what I’m gonna do” Krasinski had said. “I wanted to do something good for my 40th birthday. So actually I went on Twitter and just begged people for money”

Though it was all for a great cause as The Office actor had done this stunt in order to raise money for a charity named Family Reach. The actor was able to raise more than $500,000 through this initiative and provide the charity with a pretty big donation.

John Kransinski “blackmailed” Hugh Jackman to get donation

John Krasinski’s iconic character on The Office, Jim Halpert is quite famous for his various pranks. The actor himself isn’t shy of indulging in some pranks in real life as well. To get a donation from Hugh Jackman , he even went as far as to “blackmail” him on Twitter/X.

“Hey @VancityReynolds do you have @RealHughJackman ‘s cell number? Doing this fundraiser for my Bday and thought I’d try a little good old fashioned blackmail” the Quiet Place actor had posted on Twitter with a photo of his wife Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman hugging on a red carpet.

The hilarious “blackmail” must have worked as the actor was able to raise such an enormous amount for his birthday towards a good cause.

The Jack Ryan actor definitely served up some laughs while raising enormous money for a good cause with a prank that’s worthy of Jim Halpert’s appreciation.

