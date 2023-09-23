‘I just can’t fathom that we’re only life on universe’: Demi Lovato claims she has seen a UFO and believes aliens exist; Details inside

Demi Lovato, the Disney alum and pop icon famous for her hit singles, is currently making news for her fairytale love life with longtime boyfriend Jutes. But Lovato has been very vocal about her extraterrestrial life and beliefs since 2020. The actress has revealed that it just can’t be that life only exists on our planet and not anywhere else in the universe. But recently, Lovato opened up and spoke about her beliefs once again in an interview with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show.

Demi Lovato claims she saw a UFO and believes in aliens

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Lovato made an appearance on the Howard Stern Show last week, where she spoke about her extraterrestrial life and beliefs. Stern asked her, “What else is going on with you about extraterrestrial life? I don't believe there’s anything out there.”

Lovato chuckled and replied to Stern, “I don’t know; I just can’t fathom that we’re the only life in the universe.” To which Stern questioned her, “Have you met aliens personally?” Lovato replied, "No, I haven’t.” Stern further questioned her, “Do you think the word alien is offensive to extraterrestrials?"

To which Lovato replied, "Okay, here’s the thing about that: someone who is an expert in this field told me that and in an interview, people were just like, ‘Oh my god, she is being too sensitive’ and I am like, No, that's what I was told.” Hern then told her that she was a sensitive woman because she worried about how extraterrestrials would feel about calling them aliens. To which Lovato laughed and said, "No, I call them aliens.” He further questioned her about whether she thought that the government was hiding evidence.

Lovato then claimed that she had seen a UFO; she said, "Yes, I haven't seen aliens per se, but I have seen UFOs. I’ve seen many UFOs.” Herd then asked her where she saw the UFO. Lovato revealed she would meditate for a while in a place with a higher frequency, and she would look up and see this orb of light. She also said she did it on her birthday one year.

Other celebrities who believe in extraterrestrial life

Beside Demi Lovato, there’s a long list of celebrities who believe in the mystery surrounding the universe and believe there is life on other planets as well. As reported by US Weekly, some of them, namely Olivia Rodrigo, told Rolling Stone while talking about her alleged feud with Taylor Swift that she looks at alien conspiracy theories. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson revealed in Season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that they used to go to Malibu for UFO sightings.

Prince Phillip also believed in UFOs; the late Prince even wrote a report on UFO landings on his site, according to a UK newspaper. In 2020, Miley Cyrus told Interview magazine that she had once encountered a UFO and that it made eye contact with her. Katy Perry also joins the list; she once told GQ magazine in 2014 that she believes in aliens. Tom Cruise also believes there’s life on other planets; he told The Sun in 2013.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid had revealed to Harper Bazaar that Zayn Malik also believes in extraterrestrial life, and an alien had spoken to him in his dream right before he left One Direction.

