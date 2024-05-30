'I Just Can’t Write Them:' The View Host Sunny Hostin Explains She Crowdsourced Steamy Scenes For Her Novel

The View didn't have to look far for its first guest on today's episode, as Sunny Hostin sat down to promote her new novel, Summer on Highland Beach.

Summer on Highland Beach is the third book in Hostin’s Summer Beach series and, like the others, it has plenty of steamy scenes. Earlier this month, Joy Behar was embarrassed when her co-hosts made her read a “sexy” passage from Hostin’s new book.

Sunny Hostin reveals the writers write steamy scenes for her novel

Behar read on the May 9 episode of The View, “Desire hit her hard and fast. She was burning up, sparked by fire, lit by joy — really? — he’d forgotten how delicious spearmint tasted on her lips,” Behar then reluctantly added, “She finally honored his demand, cupped his ass, and guided him … inside.”

On the May 28 episode of The View, Hostin talked more about the racy scenes, explaining, “There’s the usual love story, family love, the love of place, sanctuary and a little bit of smut on the side.”

Behar, still embarrassed from reading the passage, had a burning question. "We got in trouble with that. And I'm not gonna do it again. But you're welcome for the advance sales you got," she continued, "The smut in the book — we'll call it smut. It's just sex, right? If you're doing it right it's smut. The sexy parts in the book, did you write that out of personal experience?"

Hostin quickly clarified that she didn’t write those scenes from personal experience. Sunny said, “No, I didn’t, I have a writer's room of men and women. We write them together because I’m a repressed Catholic. I just can’t write them.”

Hostin added, “Who knew my friends were this sexy? We get together, men and women. We’re looking at it from a female gaze, but they help me write the book.”

Summer on Highland Beach is the third book in Hostin’s best-selling Summer Beach series. It’s set in the oldest Black resort community, founded in the late 1800s by Frederick Douglass.

Sunny Hostin explains why she chose the specific historical location

In an interview with Us Weekly, Hostin explained why she chose this historic location.

Hostin explained to US, “It’s really important to me. I feel like we don’t know a lot of our history, American history is so young, we haven’t been a country for that long."

She added It’s a shame that a lot of young people just don’t know our history. Older people too. There’s been this erasure of truly what American history is, which covers so many people, places and things.”

Sunny understands the current mindsets of young people well. She and her husband, Emmanuel Manny Hostin, have a son, Gabriel, 21, a junior at Harvard University, and a daughter, Paloma, 17, who will start her freshman year at Cornell University in the fall. During the writing process for her new book, Sunny said both Gabriel and Paloma gave her the necessary space to get her work done.

She said to the outlet, “They’re so understanding when Mom has to lock her home office because I’m writing — I write at night, it’s part of my process — I generally try to write when I’m done helping them. We always eat as a family together, so after dinner, I go into my little room and close the door and I’m working and I’m writing.”

Sunny added, “They sometimes come in and say ‘Good night, don’t forget to get some sleep.’ They check on me, which is pretty spectacular.”

Summer on Highland Beach is available now.

