'I just clung to what I had left': When Miley Cyrus revealed she married Liam Hemsworth because of their Malibu House

When Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship fell apart in 2019, it was quite a messy affair. Hemsworth went back to his family in Australia, and Cyrus moved on with Caitlin Carter and then Cody Simpson. Rumors swirled about why they split, from Hemsworth partying too much to Cyrus cheating, which she denied. Here’s what Miley Cyrus revealed in her side of the story.

Miley Cyrus provided insight into her marriage to Liam Hemsworth

After a year their split in 2020, Hemsworth came into an intimate relationship with his now-girlfriend model Gabriella Brooks, while Cyrus who was single at that time released her new album, Plastic Hearts. At the same time during an interview on the Howard Stern Show, Cyrus confirmed that the first single from her album, WTF Do I Know?, is about her ex-husband Hemsworth. She explained, “Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier. Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t.”

Cyrus also talked about their past relationship and why they decided to get married in 2018. She revealed that if it weren't for losing their home in the Malibu fires, they probably wouldn't have tied the knot. Cyrus explained “We were together since 16,” Cyrus said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything. I had polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from—I got a couple of grandmas to give me their Elvis polaroids. I always became friends with my friends’ grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love.”

Cyrus lost everything in the fire. She said, “I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house,” she continued. “Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest. You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.” As for the reason behind their breakup, Cyrus mentioned that they had many underlying issues. She said, "There was too much conflict," and she values a calm and drama-free home.

Liam Hemsworth’s reaction to the interview

However, Hemsworth never responded to Cyrus's interview or tried to explain his side of the story. After all these years till now, he's very happy with Brooks, and their relationship is going smoothly. They share similar values and backgrounds, making their connection strong.

