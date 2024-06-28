‘I Just Cried And Cried At Everything': Jennifer Garner Reveals She Was A 'Wreck' Leading Up To Daughter's High School Graduation

Jennifer Garner did not handle her daughter’s graduation ceremony well. Violet who the actress shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck recently graduated from high school.

In a recent interview, Garner revealed how she could not hold back her tears at the ceremony. The star spoke about how she “cried at everything” while seeing her daughter graduate. Here’s what else the star said about Violet’s graduation ceremony.

Jennifer Garner got emotional at Violet’s graduation

Jennifer Garner recently attended her daughter’s high school graduation. The actress recently appeared on an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. “I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it,” she revealed on the show.

The actress shares how every event made her cry because it was the last one. “Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything,” Garner admitted. The Family Swift actress shared how by the time the graduation ceremony came she was just happy. She spoke about how she felt happy and extremely proud on the day.

The star's mom Patricia Ann Garner was a guest on the show with her. She shared her own experience of when the actress and her two other daughters left home. Patricia revealed that she did not shed tears when her daughters graduated. She added how she “howled” when Jennifer set out for college. She remembered thinking that the actress would never come back home.

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram Post

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram previously to share pictures of Violet’s graduation ceremony. The carousel post featured several pictures of the actress crying. One of the pictures even showed her sobbing at what seemed like a high school auditorium. The post also included a video of Garner crying on a flight while she spoke to someone behind the camera. “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” the actress wrote in the caption accompanying the pictures.

Jennifer shares her daughter with her ex Ben Affleck. The two also share Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 from their marriage. The stars tied the knot in 2005 at Turks and Caicos in a secret ceremony. Garner gave birth to Violet on December 1, 2005, in Los Angeles. The two split up in 2015 after a decade together.

