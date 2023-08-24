'I just didn’t want to have kids without her': Ryan Gosling once shared feelings about Eva Mendes during USD 47 million movie shoot

Ryan Gosling has shared a glimpse into his famously private relationship with Eva Mendes and their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. In a recent interview with GQ, known for his roles in The Place Beyond the Pines and Barbie, Gosling talked about how meeting Mendes on the set of the 2012 film sparked thoughts about starting a family.

Ryan Gosling on having kids

While he initially downplayed his thoughts on having kids until Mendes' pregnancy, Gosling clarified, "I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her." He recalled moments during the film's production when their on-screen family dynamic felt genuine, prompting him to consider a real-life family with her.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' family

Esmeralda was born in 2014, followed by Amada in 2016. The couple's commitment to hands-on parenting is evident, as they choose not to have a nanny. Gosling often incorporates his children into his work life, either by bringing them on location during his film projects or by limiting his workload to one movie per year. Gosling expressed gratitude for the transformation fatherhood brought to his life, stating that he would never want to revert to his pre-parenting days. He also praised Mendes's parenting instincts, acknowledging her profound understanding of what truly matters. He said, “She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I’m in my head about it, I just ask her.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: A decade-long love story

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have kept their love story alive for over ten years. They met on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines, and their relationship has been low-key and private ever since. Despite being Hollywood stars, they prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, rarely making public appearances together and avoiding social media PDA. They've hinted at marriage, shared cute family details, and even had some fun on Instagram. Their lasting love is a testament to the power of privacy in a celebrity relationship.

