‘I Just Don’t Like Being Apart’: TJ Holmes Talks About How He Feels When Amy Robach Is Traveling Alone

T.J. Holmes wants to cling to partner Amy Robach during her solo travels. Ever since the couple’s romance became public knowledge in 2022, Holmes and Robach have opened up about the trials and tribulations of their affair in their podcast, Amy and T.J. In Friday’s episode, Holmes revealed that he is not fond of spending time apart from Robach.

The former CNN host is apparently “frustrated” when partner Robach is traveling away for work. The confession came about after the 51-year-old reporter revealed that she was preparing for her upcoming four-day trip. Holmes expressed feeling protective of Robach as he feels concerned about her safety while away.

T.J. Holmes opens up about an insecurity

The 46-year-old journalist could not help but express his honest thoughts on partner Amy Robach traveling alone. “I have said this to you plenty of times. I get not pissed [but] I get really frustrated when we are, not apart, but actually apart and traveling apart,” Holmes said in Friday’s episode. The revelation came following Robach's sharing of her upcoming travel plans. eeling of being protective of his girlfriend. He added, “We have been through so much together. I always get an anxi

Furthermore, the former Good Morning America 3 host explained the fety, I get fear that [if] we’re not together, I’m not there with you, frankly, to protect you, to help you if anything goes on. I just don’t like being apart from you.”

A sort of anxiety engulfs the journalist that Robach might get into some trouble without him. The father of three clarified that “it’s not a matter of missing you.”

He quipped, “I miss you when you to the bathroom” but mentioned that traveling apart for long periods of time feels different than missing.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s controversial romance

The GMA 3 co-hosts reportedly started dating in March 2022 while training for the NYC Half Marathon. Holmes and Robach allegedly went to lengths to hide their secret affair which was eventually ousted by the Daily Mail in November 2023. Both married, the couple’s love affair quickly flew under the controversial banner.

Consequently, Holmes and Robach were dismissed from their high-profile gigs at Good Morning America 3 in January this year. It is unknown what the former co-hosts are venturing into currently but are “desperately” trying to get back on TV, per The Post.

A critical TV expert once condemned the couple saying, “If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise — infidelity? They’d take anything. I think they’d host a game show at this point.” Reports state that CBS declined a talk show pitch from the couple.

Previously married to Marilee Fiebig, Holmes shares a daughter, Sabine, 11, with Fiebig and two kids, Brianna and Jaide from his former marriage to Amy Ferson. Soon after his affair made headlines, Fiebig and Holmes filed for divorce in December 2022.

Whereas, Robach was married to her husband of 10 years, Andrew Shune. She shares two daughters, Ava and Annalise, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh. Robach and Shune quietly settled their divorce in 2023.

