‘I just don’t think…’: When Harry Styles opened up about other artists behavior and how it’s not necessary to be a ‘d**k’

Harry Styles has been a pop sensation ever since he first appeared on our screen, in 2010. Styles became a global icon in a matter of time when he was a part of the world's biggest boy band, One Direction. However, one fine day, the group decided to take a break and embark on solo careers. But Styles did not disappoint fans, and today he is one of the most successful and loved artists out there. In a 2019 interview with the Guardian, Harry Styles opened up and expressed his views on other artists' behavior.

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Harry Styles spoke about people's behavior and how it's unnecessary to be rude.

The interviewer asked him about the facets of celebrity. Full stadiums, adoring fans, and plenty of opportunities and money. Why isn't Styles a complete nightmare for a human being by now? Although the As It Was singer is renowned in the music industry as a kind of medical freak, he has kept extraordinarily high levels of civility in his system.

Styles was flattered, as he said. "People who are successful and still nice When you meet successful artists who aren't kind, you wonder, ‘What's your excuse?’ Because I've met the other kind."

Styles had then finished reading Keith Richards' book as well as Elton John's. We briefly discuss whether extreme disobedience and artistic genius are mutually exclusive. Styles, who has just released his second solo album, Fine Line, with the penultimate track titled Treat People With Kindness, must hope not. "I just don't think you have to be a d**k to be a good artist. But, then, there are many good artists who are d**ks. So. Hmm. Perhaps I should start scaring babies in supermarkets?"

Harry Styles was recently out and about with Taylor Russell in London

As reported by E!, Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were making the most of their youth. In the midst of their supposed romance, the former One Direction member and the Lost in Space actress took a romantic stroll in London on September 24.

Styles was dressed in a gray hoodie, a black puffer jacket, black jeans, and sneakers. The 29-year-old complemented his look with a light blue baseball cap and black sunglasses while holding a cup of coffee.

Russell was dressed for the coffee run in an enormous orange jacket, wide blue pants, and sneakers. She was wearing black sunglasses and had her dark hair slicked up in a low bun while carrying a cup of coffee. Harry Styles and Taylor Russell kept their PDA to a minimum as they strolled side by side and held hands.

