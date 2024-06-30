‘I Just Feel So Proud': Sophia Bush Reveals She Fell In Love With One Tree Hill During Rewatch Podcast

The One Tree Hill television series premiered in 2003 and continued on the WB until 2012. On June 27, fans of the Drama Queens podcast got to hear 41-year-old Sophia Bush and her former co-stars discuss their experiences on the show.

This mainly included Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz. Sophia talked about how, after seeing One Tree Hill again as an adult, she has come to enjoy it even more.

Bush and her colleagues reflected on their time on the show, recalling major incidents both on and off camera. They talked about how One Tree Hill affected their friendships and personal and professional growth.

Impact of One Tree Hill

She mentioned obtaining a new perspective on the narratives. This was done by examining them through the lenses of adulthood and life experience. This rewatching has helped her to rediscover the show's significance. This was mainly in her own development and profession.

Throughout the episode, Sophia, Bethany, and Hilarie discussed their experiences working together. It emphasized the long-term friendships they formed on set. They complimented the show's long-lasting influence on their lives and its place in popular culture.

If they hadn't begun their podcast, Bush said she never would have consented to go back to their jobs. She said that this could be the first time she had really fallen in love with the program, marveling at how it had rekindled her interest. She said she wanted to create an episode based on this feeling that she had discovered.

She exuded a strong feeling of pride and ownership, as though they had created something genuinely exceptional. Bush also imagined the thrill of visiting another world, recording a show there, and absorbing the local culture.

The WB launched One Tree Hill in 2003, and the show ran for nine years, ending in 2012. The original storyline of the program focused on the estranged brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty), who both wanted to become basketball stars and earn their father's love.

Departing from One Tree Hill

Bush and Lenz were recurring characters throughout the show's existence. Bush detailed her ordeal, saying, "I felt like I was lying in a coffin." Standing at her bedside, James Lafferty casually murmured, "Hey, uh, have a good summer." She remembered feeling uneasy when strangers gazed at her hair.

Despite her long stay, Burton claimed that neither the actors nor the crew of the program anticipated her comeback. It didn't feel like the end at first, which is why everyone else was sent home. As a result, she and Murray were able to film their parting sequence without interruption.

Burton shed tears as she recalled her out-of-body experience. It drew comparisons to her own character's burial. This was even though she wouldn't see many of them again for a long time.

