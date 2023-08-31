'I just fell in love with him': When Emma Watson confessed crushing on Tom Felton and being 'vulnerable' during Harry Potter journey

Childhood crushes are something most of us experience, and even famous actors like Emma Watson aren't exempt. When she joined the cast of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001, little did she know she'd develop a crush on one of her co-stars. Surprisingly, her heart didn't flutter for Daniel Radcliffe (Harry) or Rupert Grint (Ron); instead, she had her sights set on Tom Felton, the actor who portrayed Draco Malfoy! Here’s what Emma shared about her feelings for Tom.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton revealed their feelings

It's not uncommon for celebrities to crush on their fellow stars. Emma Watson, known for playing Hermione Granger, fell head over heels for Tom Felton's eyes. Years after they wrapped up the final Harry Potter film, during the promotion of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Emma confessed her massive childhood crush on Tom Felton. Her reason for the crush was quite amusing. However, Tom Felton didn't feel the same way; he considered Emma Watson like a little sister. After this revelation, Emma chose to keep her dating life out of the media spotlight. During Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts both Emma and Tom clarified that they've never had a romantic relationship, despite persistent rumors, including those about guitar lessons. Tom described their bond as something special.

Emma shared, “I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him, I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number 7. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

To which Tom clarified, “We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her. I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment.”He added, "Emma and I have always loved each other," he said of their status. "I became very protective over her [as kids] ... I've always had a soft spot for her, and that continues to this day."

Emma Watson’s current relationship and career

Following her breakup with Brandon Green, there were reports in June 2023 that Emma Watson was spotted with Ryan Walsh in Venice. Walsh is an American businessman with his own tech firm in Los Angeles. Although their relationship hasn't been officially confirmed, photographs showed them enjoying each other's company in Venice.

In recent years, Emma Watson has been selective about her movie roles, choosing projects carefully. Her last major role was in 2019 when she portrayed Meg March in Little Women. Currently, she doesn't have any upcoming major projects on her plate.