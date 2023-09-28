‘I just felt like this mountain of a woman...': When Lisa Kudrow opened up about her body dysmorphia while filming FRIENDS

Celebrities talking about the mental disorder has always been an inspiration for their fans. The same happened with FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow when she opened up about her body insecurities. During the filming of FRIENDS, the actor who played Phoebe Buffay had body image issues and compared herself to co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox. Lisa that she felt like a 'mountain of a woman' next to her female co-stars as she admits she forced herself to get so thin it made her 'sick all the time.'

Why did Lisa Kudrow feel insecure about her body while filming Friends?

The FRIENDS alum opened up about her “whole battle” with body positivity during an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast (via Vogue ). Lisa Kudrow explained that she couldn’t help but compare herself to her co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. “You see yourself on TV, and it's that, 'Oh my god, I'm just a mountain of a girl'”, said the actress. Later, she talked about how she felt like a 'mountain' compared to her female co-stars. “And I’m already bigger than Courtney and Jennifer. [I was] taller, bigger. My bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them,” added the actress.

Getting deep into the topic of body positivity, the Smelly Cat singer weighed on how unfortunate it is for women and said, “If you're underweight, you look good. And that's all I ever got.” She admitted suffering from colds and sinus infections at the time. “When I was too thin, I was sick all the time,” added Lisa Kudrow.

Lisa Kudrow developed a healthier relationship with her body

After candidly sharing about her body insecurities, Lisa Kudrow revealed that she had a battle with accepting her body, shifting between "I don't deserve to be seen by anybody" if she feels like she has a "roll" on her stomach to "So what?". The Easy A star added, "I have a whole battle all the time. I end up with, 'So what? So, alright. You're older. That's a good thing. Why is that a bad thing?'"

Despite having body insecurities, she has remained to be good friends with all her Friends' co-stars. They are often seen posting throwback photos from the sets which just bring nostalgia to all the fans of their favorite sitcom.

