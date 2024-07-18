‘I Just Felt So Lucky’: Justin Long Shares Wife Kate Bosworth's Reaction to His Embarrassing Food Poisoning Incident

Justin Long recently shared a touching and unexpectedly intimate moment with his wife, Kate Bosworth, during a difficult bout of food poisoning. The actor discussed the incident in a heartfelt conversation on the July 16 episode of the PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal podcast.

He spoke openly about the incident, which took place during a service trip to Mexico City with Smile Train, a charity that helps children with cleft lips and palates as per PEOPLE.

A severe case of food poisoning turns intimate

During the podcast, Long laughed about how a severe case of food poisoning left him incapacitated and confined to his bed. "I was hooked up to an IV, and she was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing, so I was having to just — it was like Dumb and Dumber," he said. "I was just like really like comically unloading and um, and then at one point that night, I woke up, and there's no other way to say this. I can't dance around it. I had s--- the bed."

Despite the embarrassing situation, Long thanked Bosworth for her constant support. He said that she wasn't judging him or making him feel weird or bad. "I just felt so lucky, you know? I was s---ting my brains out, and she was looking at me like lovingly, and I thought, 'This is really romantic.'"

Bosworth went above and beyond to care for Long

Long reflected on the incident, describing how Bosworth went out of her way to care for him during his illness. "She was patiently holding onto my IV bag, assuring me everything was okay," he said. Long said that he realized that, "I just love this person. I’m so grateful to this person."

Despite the discomfort, Long cherished the trip because of its meaningful purpose. He praised the doctors at the Smile Train-supported hospital, where he saw the results of their work firsthand. He said that he was the direct recipient of all of the great, important funding from Smile Train. He also added that this partnership has been months in the making, and they've had the opportunity to see their work firsthand.

Long and Bosworth, who got engaged in March 2023 and married two months later, have shared a journey full of both challenges and treasured memories. Their bond, strengthened by such experiences, continues to resonate with their supporters.

