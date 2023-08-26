'I just got crucified': When Millie Bobby Brown spoke about being 'sexualized' as a child and called it 'gross'

Millie Bobby Brown, well-known for her acting talent, once bravely tackled the topic of childhood sexualization during a chat on The Guilty Feminist podcast. The talented young actress skyrocketed to fame through the portrayal of Eleven in the popular show Stranger Things. She opened up about the unsettling truth of dealing with inappropriate remarks and being seen through a much-sexualized lens since she was quite young. Brown is currently 19 years old, but she once shared how her glamorous 18 has deeply impacted her and her view of the world.

When Millie Bobby Brown strolled through her ‘disturbing 18th’ memory lane:

During her chat, Brown pointed out a significant shift that accompanied her 18th birthday. She mentioned noticing a definite shift in how people treated her, as well as in the way the media and the public reacted to her journey into adulthood. She emphasised that her experiences after turning 18 reflect the common challenges that encapsulates the universal struggles of any young adult - the intricate web of relationships, friendships, and the pursuit of self-discovery. "I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," she highlighted.

ALSO READ: 'No, not when I said no': Millie Bobby Brown once broke down recalling 'uncomfortable' fan encounter

Going down her bad memory lane from her earlier years in the entertainment industry, Brown recounted instances when she was unfairly criticised for her choice of attire. A memory that stood out was a red carpet event where, at just 16 years old, she found herself under intense scrutiny for her choice of outfit. "I just got crucified, I thought, 'is this really what we should be talking about?' We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there, the people we are representing," She remembered feeling puzzled by the overwhelming attention placed on her clothing, instead of the event's true essence - which was meant to celebrate and glorify art.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He was like I miss you so much': When 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her 'friendship' with Drake and fans called it 'grooming'

Moving on and finding answers!

The actress didn't shy away from expressing her disappointment at the "disturbing" and “gross” truth of how young girls are frequently objectified in the. She also suggested that these encounters play a role in creating a culture where outward appearances often takes precedence over one's achievements.

In a bold move to safeguard her personal space and mental health, Brown also made the brave choice to step back from sharing intimate parts of her life on social media. She referred to these platforms as unwelcoming spaces and expressed her intention to be more careful in shaping her public image.

ALSO READ: 'I feel like there’s a lot of the story': When Millie Bobby Brown rejected USD 12 million Stranger Things movie for THIS reason