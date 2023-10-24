‘I just keep…’: When Brad Pitt revealed his secret on how he goes out without anyone noticing

Brad Pitt, one of the most recognizable faces in the world, has undeniably experienced a life of international fame, making him a global celebrity. Despite his immense fame, the glare of the spotlight brings its own set of challenges, particularly the lack of privacy and media intrusion. However, Pitt has honed a few techniques to maintain a semblance of anonymity when navigating the public sphere. These strategies reflect his commitment to guarding his personal life from prying eyes, including his efforts to keep her divorce with Jolie private.

Brad Pitt revealed his trick of being anonymous while in public

In an interview with Extra, Pitt shared some of his strategies for maintaining a low profile. He emphasized the importance of remaining in constant motion, explaining, “I’m very covert. I’m just, uh, I’m kind of like the shark, I just keep moving. You know, it’s the minute you stop.” Pitt's ability to blend into the crowd includes utilizing practical measures such as wearing a motorcycle helmet to conceal his appearance. When questioned about this approach, he confirmed its effectiveness, stating, “That helps, that’s really good.”

Brad Pitt's commitment to privacy

Privacy is a paramount concern for Brad Pitt, and he has consistently guarded his personal life from the public's attention. Even during his high-profile marriage to Angelina Jolie, Pitt remained fiercely private about his divorce from Jolie. The former couple’s decision to maintain the confidentiality of divorce documents and proceedings was made to protect their children's privacy and preserve their family's rights. In their joint statement, they expressed their commitment to presenting a united front, all while preserving their personal lives from the intrusive media spotlight.

Their joint statement, per People , read, “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to acting as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.

Brad Pitt's journey from a budding actor to international stardom has been extraordinary. While the glare of fame is part of the territory, he has ingeniously maintained his privacy in the public eye by sharing some unique strategies for going incognito.

