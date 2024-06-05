‘I Just Love Her’: Julie Bowen Opens Up About Supporting Sarah Hyland Through Past Abusive Relationship

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to domestic abuse.

Julie Bowen, a Modern Family alum, recently shared her experience supporting her former co-star Sarah Hyland through an abusive relationship. Bowen, who played Hyland's mother in the Emmy-winning sitcom, discussed the situation on the Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. Bowen humbly downplayed her support for Hyland, claiming that any responsible adult in her position would have done the same.

“Sarah Hyland gives you credit for saving her life after a violent relationship,” co-host Lauryn Bosstick said. Bowen responded modestly, saying, “That’s very sweet of her. I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time. But I mean, I’m sure another responsible adult would have done the exact same thing. I just love her.”

A maternal connection on and off-screen

Bowen and Hyland's bond extended beyond their roles on Modern Family, where they played mother and daughter for 11 seasons. Bowen stated that she felt like a mother to all of the young actors on the show, including Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, and Rico Rodriguez.

When asked if she saw Hyland in a maternal way, Bowen said, "Absolutely," adding, “I look at all of them like my kids. I love them.” She joked that Rico Rodriguez was "always like an adult — a tiny adult," but shared that her feelings for all of the young cast members were genuine and enduring.

Bowen also confirmed that she maintains close contact with her TV children, responding, "Absolutely," when asked if she could text or call them at any time.

Hyland’s disturbing experience with domestic abuse

Sarah Hyland made headlines in 2014 when she filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, actor Matthew Prokop. Prokop, who had appeared as a guest on Modern Family, was accused of abusing Hyland, including choking her and making threats after their breakup.

According to court documents, Hyland sought help from Julie Bowen to "peacefully end the relationship." This instance showed the two actresses' genuine bond, mirroring the supportive dynamic they shared onscreen.

Modern Family legacy and cast reunion

Modern Family, which ran from 2009 to 2020, followed the lives of the blended Pritchett family. The show starred Jay (Ed O'Neill) and his much younger wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara). It was widely praised and won numerous awards, including several Emmys.

The cast has remained close since the show ended, frequently reuniting for various events. Sarah Hyland married Wells Adams in 2022, with many of her TV family members in attendance. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played her uncle on the show, even officiated the ceremony.

At the SAG Awards, the cast's closeness was evident. Jesse Tyler Ferguson made a funny comment, saying, “Is it too early to talk about a reboot? They made me park a mile away from here.” His joke showed how much the cast and fans continue to enjoy the show.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

