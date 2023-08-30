'I just put my marriage on the line': When John Krasinski risked his life to get nod from Emily Blunt for USD 297 million movie

John Krasinski had to put his marriage on the line for Emily Blunt to act out a dangerous scene in the second installment of A Quiet Place. All the way back in 2020, Krasinski took on the Director's role for his second movie. The franchise that starred the Office actor and his wife, the Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt, has been mega-successful. Here's what the director had to do to convince Blunt to do A Quiet Place II.

How did John Krasinski almost put his marriage on the line with Emily Blunt?

If you remember in the second movie Blunt was involved in a gruelingly intense car scene. The Office actor explained, "I said, 'You know, you're going to hit this pedestrian and this car is going to cut you off then a bus is going to come at you at 40 miles an hour,' and I saw her face fall and thought, 'I think I just put my marriage on the line," but he was thankful she agreed to it, "Luckily she did it and she is the most amazing partner and collaborator I've ever had." Though reported Blunt was done with busses coming at her with full force, the 40-year-old joked, "After that scene she's like, Nah, we'll take a break from putting me in cars and having buses come at me."

John Krasinski on convincing Emily Blunt

While talking to Good Morning America in 2020 he revealed that the 2nd film in the franchise was his way of showing gratitude to the audiences that watched the original, adding "Emily and I were genuinely overwhelmed by how much kindness and respect people gave us and so as corny as it sounds, this is a thank-you note to the people would came out on the first one. I couldn't do a movie that wasn't as organic and personal to me."

The 43-year-old admitted that it was difficult to convince Blunt to take on the same role a second time. He said, "She was a tough sell. I thought I had an in [the bag]. She said, 'Listen the first one was so personal to you, why don't you go write the script and if I can see that it's as personal I'll do it.' She read the first scene and she was like, 'I'm in' -- I was lucky to have her."

