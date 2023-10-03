‘I just remember being in absolute misery’: When Jennifer Lawrence spoke about working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, shared it was ‘hell’

Jennifer Lawrence is a gorgeous actress known for her diverse acting skills. The actress can literally play any role, whether it’s action-related or an independent drama. There’s nothing she can’t do. The actress became a household name and climbed the ladder of fame after her role in the X-Men series in 2011. While she can do anything and everything, she did face an issue during her filming of Don’t Look Up. As reported by The Independent, Jennifer Lawrence appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021, where she opened up about her struggle with filming with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothèe Chalamet, which was complete hell.

Jennifer Lawrence spoke about working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothèe Chalamet

In a conversation with The Independent, Jennifer Lawrence said that she was in absolute misery while filming Don't Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothèe Chalamet. During a 2021 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 31-year-old actor recounted how DiCaprio and Chalamet drove her crazy during the filming.

Lawrence described the day in question; she said, "Timothée was just excited to be out of the house [after lockdown]. I believe it was his first scene. And Leo had chosen the music that was playing in the car, saying, 'You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.'”

Colbert applauded Lawrence as an uncanny impersonation of DiCaprio. Lawrence further continued, "I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell."

Jennifer Lawrence once defended Leonardo DiCaprio for higher pay in Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence had defended Leonardo DiCaprio's greater remuneration for Don't Look Up, their upcoming picture in which they share equal billing.

Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2021, "Leo brings in more box office than I do. I consider myself extremely fortunate and pleased with my deal. In other situations, what I've seen—and I'm sure other women in the workforce have seen as well—is that it's extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you dispute something that appears unequal, you'll be told it's not gender inequality but won't say what it is."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in Don’t Look Up in 2021, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Timothèe Chalamet.

