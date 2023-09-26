‘I just thought it’s cool I’ll just...’: When Robert Pattinson gatecrashed a Harry Potter movie premiere, claimed he ‘looked disgusting’

In the glittering world of Hollywood, where glamour and grandeur often reign supreme, it’s refreshing to hear the story of a star who’s unafraid to let his hair down and embrace the unexpected. Robert Pattinson, best known for his iconic role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, once shared a delightful anecdote about an impromptu adventure involving a Harry Potter movie premiere.

Pizza feasting and beer guzzling led to the gatecrash

Pattinson was staying at a friend’s house in Los Angeles when he stumbled upon the news that Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was premiering at the Graumans Chinese Theater on that day. Pattinson, who played the role of Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter film series, felt a sudden urge to check out the event, despite his minor role in the new season.

Without much thought, Pattinson decided to stroll to the premiere. Yes, you read that right, the Twilight star once gatecrashed a Harry Potter premier, after a day full of eating Pizza and drinking Beer. But when he got there, he was in for a surprise. Thousands of Potter fans filled the place, which he hadn’t expected at all. He waded through the crowd and caught the eye of the main cast. They seemed shocked but invited him onto the red carpet.

Pattinson’s agent was puzzled by his disheveled appearance

Pattinson, looking back on the humorous incident, recalled his agent’s reaction upon seeing the photos from the premiere the following day. His agent couldn’t believe what he was seeing – Pattinson, who had originally set out for a casual walk, ended up walking the red carpet, albeit looking "like an unbelievable mess.

The star himself couldn’t help but laugh as he admitted that the photos from that day still circulate, forever capturing Pattinson’s spontaneous moment. He joked that his agent keeps sending them. "I was just sweating; you can see it in the photos. I looked terrible.”

Robert Pattinson’s spontaneous gatecrashing of the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix premiere serves as a heartwarming reminder that even in the world of glitz and glamour, moments of spontaneity and authenticity can shine through.

ALSO READ: 'I always wanted to hang out with the cool kids...': When Robert Pattinson opened up on being labeled 'crazy' after he lied about 'importing drugs'